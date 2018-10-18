Retrosound Introduces the Stereophonic 3-Channel Amplifier

HENDERSON, NV (10.19.2018) – The Stereophonic is a unique 3-channel amplifier designed with classic cars in mind. This unique 3-channel amplifier has two 65 watt RMS full-range front channels for mids and highs – plus a mono channel with up to 229 watts (2 ohms) for a subwoofer – allowing a complete audio system to be built using a single Stereophonic amplifier. Low-level RCA inputs allow Stereophonic to work with any aftermarket radio with RCA outputs. Stereophonic is bridgeable and 4 ohm and 2 ohm stable.
Stereophonic offers exceptional dynamic range for the best possible sound re-production from your RetroSound audio system. The full-range channels have a high-pass crossover for use with full-range speakers. The mono channel has a low-pass crossover to fine tune the bass frequencies for use with a subwoofer. A selectable input mode allows switching between 2 and 3 channel operation.
Stereophonic also features low current draw and Class D Digital circuitry. With exceptional dynamic range and low distortion, you’ll get the best possible sound from your audio system.
