Retrosound Introduces the Stereophonic 3-Channel Amplifier

– The Stereophonic is a unique 3-channel amplifier designed with classic cars in mind. This unique 3-channel amplifier has two 65 watt RMS full-range front channels for mids and highs – plus a mono channel with up to 229 watts (2 ohms) for a subwoofer – allowing a complete audio system to be built using a single Stereophonic amplifier. Low-level RCA inputs allow Stereophonic to work with any aftermarket radio with RCA outputs. Stereophonic is bridgeable and 4 ohm and 2 ohm stable.

Stereophonic also features low current draw and Class D Digital circuitry. With exceptional dynamic range and low distortion, you’ll get the best possible sound from your audio system.

Visit retromanufacturing.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

