Petra Industries’ 20th Annual Hope In One Charity Golf Tournament Breaks $1 Million

EDMOND, OK (10.19.2018) — Petra Industries had an all-around record-breaking event with their milestone 20th anniversary of the annual Petra Hope in One Charity Golf Tournament held on Oct. 11 at the Oak Tree Country Club in Edmond, OK.

Not only was it the largest Hope in One to date with a total participation of more than 180 people and a record $120,000 in donations, but also marked the achievement of reaching $1 million in cumulative donations—tremendous growth from the $1,500 raised in its inaugural year.

“I am humbled to see the success of Hope in One through the years” said President Tate Morgan. “I’d like to thank our vendors for their generous support not only in regards to this event, but throughout the entirety of the year. Petra would not be where it is today without such outstanding vendor partners.”

The chosen recipients were Whiz Kids of Oklahoma & Mercy Multiplied, two faith-based organizations dedicated to caring for those in need. Each charity received $60,000 to put toward their cause.

“I am deeply touched by the impact Petra’s Hope in One is able to have on these worthy organizations” said Founder and CEO Bill Stewart. “What we have accomplished with this event will impact not only the direct recipients of the funding, but also generations to come.”

Whiz Kids of Oklahoma is a one-on-one volunteer tutoring/mentoring program that takes a proactive and preventative approach, focusing on 1st through 6th grade students who live in areas with high drop-out rates and low socioeconomic levels in Oklahoma City.

Mercy Multiplied is an international nonprofit Christian organization dedicated to helping young women, age 13–28, break free from life-controlling behaviors and situations. Their goal is to help young women permanently stop destructive cycles, rediscover purpose for their lives and become thriving individuals.

