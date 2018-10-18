HushMat Builds Sales Network with Alan Wojtas Associates serving the Southwestern United States

– HushMat HushMat joined forces with Alan Wojtas Associates to represent the HushMat, the fastest growing automotive sound deadening and thermal insulation materials Company. HushMat continues to gain market share across the entire United States. Car Audio, Heavy Truck and Marine accounts in the Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana markets will benefit tremendously from this relationship.

“Alan Wojtas Associates have built a tremendous reputation over the past 30 years providing outstanding service to customers in the territory. We are excited to join forces with Alan Wojtas and the premier sound deadening brand, HushMat,” stated Tim McCarthy, HushMat Founder/CEO.

HushMat, rated #1 automotive sound deadening and thermal insulation material, is the easiest to install, highest performing technology available to automotive enthusiasts. HushMat Ultra, is easily applied to sheet metal, plastic or fiberglass surface surrounding the interior of the vehicle reducing interior noise and heat making the vehicle ride more comfortable. HushMat is the only aftermarket sound deadening and thermal insulation material made in the USA.

For more information about HushMat call (913) 599-2600 or visit www.hushmat.com. Contact Alan Wojtas at (281)550-8484. Visit HushMat at SEMA October 30th through November 2nd at Booth #23297 Central Hall / Hot Rod Alley.

