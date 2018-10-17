The dB Drag Racing Association Wrapped 2018 North American Finals at 3 Locations

SACRAMENTO, CA (10.18.2018) – The dB Drag Racing Association wrapped up the 2018 North American Finals over the weekend of October 13-14, 2018. The event was held at 3 locations simultaneously and the competition was linked via the Term-LAB Measurement System. Competitors competed in: Sacramento, California; Spruce Grove, Alberta Canada; and Louisville, Kentucky. The location in Louisville was the main location and was held in conjunction with the Car Audio Championship at the Kentucky Expo Center. The event was a collaborative effort which included the dBDRA, MECA and IASCA.

Trophies were sponsored by Deaf Bonce and awarded in all divisions of competition in all 3 locations. In addition to trophies, all First Place Champions will receive a custom championship ring sponsored by Incriminator Audio. The rings are all silver and customized for each competitor with their choice of stone color and ring size.

First Place Champions in each of 5 formats of competition include:

dB Drag Racing

Street Stock 1K – Team Last Minute

Street Stock 2K – Kevin Koller

Street Stock 5K – Kevin Ecker

Street Stock NL – Team Sound Check Mike

Street Stock Trunk 5K – Terry Brocks

Street Stock Wall 5K – Team Terrafied

Super Street No Wall – Team Trelo Loud

Super Street 1-2 – Team Soundcheck

Super Street 3-4 – dB Rev Jay

Super Street 5+ – Chris Peters

Super Street X – Steve Mick

Extreme NL – James Sakaley

Bass Race

Bass Race 120.0-129.9db – Brian Nyman

Bass Race 130.0-139.9db – Team FX Bass Monkey

Bass Race 140.0-149.9db – Chris Peters

Bass Race 150.0-159.9db – Steve Mick

Kenny Capener

Top Dog

Team FX Jimbo

Power Wheels

Ms. Adysen

The dBDRA awarded personalized backpacks to all of the points leaders this season. These competitors accrued the most points in their format of competition. The 2018 points leaders are:

A.U. ULTIMATE DECIBELLE DIVA

dB Drag Racing – 2018 Points Champion – Canada

TEAM FX JIMBO

Bass Race – 2018 Points Champion – Canada

TEAM FX BASS MONKEY

Top Dog – 2018 Points Champion – Canada

TEAM FX DAILEN

Psychlone – 2018 Points Champion – Canada

TONKO MOUA

dB Drag Racing – 2018 Points Champion – Western Region

TEAM EVIL HZ BRYAN

Bass Race – 2018 Points Champion – Western Region

BASS RUNNER – Top Dog – 2018 Points Champion – Western Region

NOAH JOHNSON

Psychlone – 2018 Points Champion – Western Region

TEAM SOUNDCHECK

dB Drag Racing – 2018 Points Champion – Eastern Region

DUSTIN WRIGHT

Bass Race – 2018 Points Champion (TIE) – Eastern Region

TEAM SOUND FREQS

Bass Race – 2018 Points Champion (TIE) – Eastern Region

DUSTIN WRIGHT

Top Dog – 2018 Points Champion – Eastern Region

BRANDON ROSSER

Psychlone – 2018 Points Champion – Eastern Region

ADYSEN

Bagger Beatz Power Wheels – 2018 Points Champion – Eastern Region

The competitors all had a chance to win over $2500 in awesome raffle prizes thanks to Kicker Car Audio and Deaf Bonce. The winners of the 6 Kicker Bullfrog Bluetooth speakers are: Beau Boren, Jordan Smith, Jeffrey Hald, Juan Maldanado, Mark Brooks and Don Ward. The winners of the 8 Deafbonce Speakers are: Dustin Wright, Will Mantlo, Brant Anderson, Brandon Walbeck, Walt Johnson, Tate Thornhill, Greg Kelley and Ryan Wheaton. Congrats to all the raffle winners.

This event was made possible through the hard work, late hours and dedication of our competitors, judging staff and assistants. There are not enough words to thank all of the judges however the recognition is most deserving.

The judging staff in Sacramento, CA consisted of: Doug Stockton, Kimo and Andrew McCain.

The judging staff in Spruce Grove, Alberta consisted of: Raymond Choy assisted by James Spencer, Dailen Boot and Dale Everatt. Registration: Erin Schild and Stephanie Noseworthy. Photography: Bradley Doucette.

The Car Audio Championship is made possible by the following sponsors:

Deaf Bonce – Title Sponsor

DD Audio – SPL Arena Sponsor

B2 Audio – SQ Hall Sponsor

Orion Car Audio – Good Bag Sponsor

Incriminator Audio – Badge Sponsor

SHOW SPONSORS

Deaf Bonce – DD Audio – B2 Audio – Orion Car Audio – XS Power – Resilient Sounds – Kicker Car Audio

T-SHIRT SPONSORS

Deaf Bonce – DD Audio – B2 Audio – Orion Car Audio – XS Power – Resilient Sounds – Incriminator Audio – Full Throttle Battery – Ohio Generator – Metra – Team Peak Freq – Team Imperial – Crossfire Car Audio – SounDigital – 12 Volt News – Sundown Audio – Term-LAB

MEDIA PARTNERS

12 Volt News – Gauge Magazine

Visit dbdragracing.com for more.

