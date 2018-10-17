The dB Drag Racing Association Wrapped 2018 North American Finals at 3 Locations

SACRAMENTO, CA (10.18.2018) – The dB Drag Racing Association wrapped up the 2018 North American Finals over the weekend of October 13-14, 2018. The event was held at 3 locations simultaneously and the competition was linked via the Term-LAB Measurement System. Competitors competed in: Sacramento, California; Spruce Grove, Alberta Canada; and Louisville, Kentucky. The location in Louisville was the main location and was held in conjunction with the Car Audio Championship at the Kentucky Expo Center. The event was a collaborative effort which included the dBDRA, MECA and IASCA.The dBDRA had 154 participants competing in the following formats of competition: dB Drag Racing, Bass Race, Top Dog, Psychlone and Bagger Beatz Power Wheels.
Trophies were sponsored by Deaf Bonce and awarded in all divisions of competition in all 3 locations. In addition to trophies, all First Place Champions will receive a custom championship ring sponsored by Incriminator Audio. The rings are all silver and customized for each competitor with their choice of stone color and ring size.
First Place Champions in each of 5 formats of competition include:
dB Drag Racing
Street Stock 1K – Team Last Minute
Street Stock 2K – Kevin Koller
Street Stock 5K – Kevin Ecker
Street Stock NL – Team Sound Check Mike
Street Stock Trunk 5K – Terry Brocks
Street Stock Wall 5K – Team Terrafied
Super Street No Wall – Team Trelo Loud
Super Street 1-2 – Team Soundcheck
Super Street 3-4 – dB Rev Jay
Super Street 5+ – Chris Peters
Super Street X – Steve Mick
Extreme NL – James Sakaley
Bass Race
Bass Race 120.0-129.9db – Brian Nyman
Bass Race 130.0-139.9db – Team FX Bass Monkey
Bass Race 140.0-149.9db – Chris Peters
Bass Race 150.0-159.9db – Steve Mick
Kenny Capener
Top Dog
Team FX Jimbo
Power Wheels
Ms. Adysen
The dBDRA awarded personalized backpacks to all of the points leaders this season. These competitors accrued the most points in their format of competition. The 2018 points leaders are:
A.U. ULTIMATE DECIBELLE DIVA
dB Drag Racing – 2018 Points Champion – Canada
TEAM FX JIMBO
Bass Race – 2018 Points Champion – Canada
TEAM FX BASS MONKEY
Top Dog – 2018 Points Champion – Canada
TEAM FX DAILEN
Psychlone – 2018 Points Champion – Canada
TONKO MOUA
dB Drag Racing – 2018 Points Champion – Western Region
TEAM EVIL HZ BRYAN
Bass Race – 2018 Points Champion – Western Region
BASS RUNNER – Top Dog – 2018 Points Champion – Western Region
NOAH JOHNSON
Psychlone – 2018 Points Champion – Western Region
TEAM SOUNDCHECK
dB Drag Racing – 2018 Points Champion – Eastern Region
DUSTIN WRIGHT
Bass Race – 2018 Points Champion (TIE) – Eastern Region
TEAM SOUND FREQS
Bass Race – 2018 Points Champion (TIE) – Eastern Region
DUSTIN WRIGHT
Top Dog – 2018 Points Champion – Eastern Region
BRANDON ROSSER
Psychlone – 2018 Points Champion – Eastern Region
ADYSEN
Bagger Beatz Power Wheels – 2018 Points Champion – Eastern Region
The competitors all had a chance to win over $2500 in awesome raffle prizes thanks to Kicker Car Audio and Deaf Bonce. The winners of the 6 Kicker Bullfrog Bluetooth speakers are: Beau Boren, Jordan Smith, Jeffrey Hald, Juan Maldanado, Mark Brooks and Don Ward. The winners of the 8 Deafbonce Speakers are: Dustin Wright, Will Mantlo, Brant Anderson, Brandon Walbeck, Walt Johnson, Tate Thornhill, Greg Kelley and Ryan Wheaton. Congrats to all the raffle winners.
This event was made possible through the hard work, late hours and dedication of our competitors, judging staff and assistants. There are not enough words to thank all of the judges however the recognition is most deserving.The finals judging staff in Louisville consisted of: Yiannis Lekkas, Jeremy Weber, Jereme Creamer, Chet Holmberg and Jeffrey Fernandez. The lanes, registration and computer support: Celise Harris, Roy Ours, Malissa Creamer and Wayne Harris. The 3X judging staff on Friday also included: Brandon Rosser and Ellie Rosser.
The judging staff in Sacramento, CA consisted of: Doug Stockton, Kimo and Andrew McCain.
The judging staff in Spruce Grove, Alberta consisted of: Raymond Choy assisted by James Spencer, Dailen Boot and Dale Everatt. Registration: Erin Schild and Stephanie Noseworthy. Photography: Bradley Doucette.
The Car Audio Championship is made possible by the following sponsors:
Deaf Bonce – Title Sponsor
DD Audio – SPL Arena Sponsor
B2 Audio – SQ Hall Sponsor
Orion Car Audio – Good Bag Sponsor
Incriminator Audio – Badge Sponsor
SHOW SPONSORS
Deaf Bonce – DD Audio – B2 Audio – Orion Car Audio – XS Power – Resilient Sounds – Kicker Car Audio
T-SHIRT SPONSORS
Deaf Bonce – DD Audio – B2 Audio – Orion Car Audio – XS Power – Resilient Sounds – Incriminator Audio – Full Throttle Battery – Ohio Generator – Metra – Team Peak Freq – Team Imperial – Crossfire Car Audio – SounDigital – 12 Volt News – Sundown Audio – Term-LAB
MEDIA PARTNERS
12 Volt News – Gauge Magazine
Visit dbdragracing.com for more.
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.