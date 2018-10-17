New Earthquake Sound Tweeters Push Serious Highs

HAYWARD, CA (10.18.2018) – The Earthquake TW-35S Screamer tweeters deliver the SPL to keep up with the rest of your car audio system. Made with real silk, these 1.5″ (35mm) eyeball high definition tweeters are built strong and will push out some serious highs. They use floating rubber suspension mechanisms, aluminum voice coils, and silk dome diaphragms that will deliver natural-sounding highs for the most clear and accurate sounds in your vehicle. You will hear more details in your music than ever before.

