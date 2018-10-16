Retro Manufacturing Attending SEMA 2018 for 8th Consecutive Year

– Retro Manufacturing is pleased to announce that they will be attending the 2018 SEMA Show, happening October 30 – November 2 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Retro Manufacturing will be located in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center at booth number 23889 within the Restoration Marketplace and directly connected to Hot Rod Alley.

“We’re (Retro Manufacturing) very excited to be a part of the SEMA Show for the 8th year in a row” said owner Steve Harrington, “We can attribute much of our growth over the last several years to our presence at SEMA and the exposure our brand has received as a result.”

Visit retromanufacturing.com for more.

