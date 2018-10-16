Retro Manufacturing Attending SEMA 2018 for 8th Consecutive Year

HENDERSON, NV (10.17.2018) – Retro Manufacturing is pleased to announce that they will be attending the 2018 SEMA Show, happening October 30 – November 2 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Retro Manufacturing will be located in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center at booth number 23889 within the Restoration Marketplace and directly connected to Hot Rod Alley.
retromanufacturing.com
RetroSound intros the Detroit RetroSound for 1964 – 1966 Ford Mustang, Ford Falcon, and Ford Ranchero. This is a full-featured radio with iPhone compatability, built-in Bluetooth and it’s SiriusXM ready.
Retro Manufacturing will have on display a number of new and highly anticipated RetroRadio products by RetroSound. They will also have a number of functioning in-dash displays highlighting their product lineup within a wide variety of classic vehicle applications. The RetroBelt product line will also be on display with select kits and colors designed specifically for classic vehicles.
Stereophonic 3-Channel Amplifier
“We’re (Retro Manufacturing) very excited to be a part of the SEMA Show for the 8th year in a row” said owner Steve Harrington, “We can attribute much of our growth over the last several years to our presence at SEMA and the exposure our brand has received as a result.”
In addition, RetroSound has entered their new “Santa Cruz” RetroRadio in the SEMA new product showcase. This unit is specifically designed for 1988-94 GM trucks and features iPod/iPhone compatibility, built-in Bluetooth and is SiriusXM-Ready. This is the only OEM style radio replacement offered for this class of GM vehicles. The Santa Cruz provides owners the ability to retain the stock look and functionality while adding modern technology and upgraded sound performance.
retrosound.com
Visit retromanufacturing.com for more.
Related
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.