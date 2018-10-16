JL Audio Welcomes New Director of International Sales

MIRAMAR, FL (10.17.2018) – JL Audio has announced the appointment of Silvio Pupino to the post of Director of International Sales.

Pupino joins JL Audio with more than 20 years of business experience developing international markets and driving sales in the competitive consumer electronics industry for key audio manufacturers. Earlier in his career Pupino worked with Pioneer Electronics and Geneva Labs. Most recently he was with Tivoli Audio where he was responsible for the successful creation and advancement of the company’s overall international distribution and sales channels.

George Jenkins, JL Audio’s Vice President of International Sales said, “Silvio’s strong relationships with dealers and distributors combined with his proven business processes and strategies will be instrumental to JL Audio as we expand and strengthen our global position as a brand leader.”

Pupino’s appointment with JL Audio is effective immediately.

