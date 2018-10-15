World’s First PowerBass Ford OE Direct Fit Speakers Installed in the UK

– Making any stock factory sound system sound fantastic is now a simple task with our OEM drop in replacement speakers for most 2011 and up Ford / Lincoln cars, trucks and SUV’s.

PowerBass OEM Speakers are available in two different styles, The coaxials feature an Injection molded PP cone with a 1” silk dome tweeter, while the component system features an inverted molded woofer cone with a separate 1” silk dome tweeter to deliver the music experience you have always wanted from your factory sound system.

Features:

6.5″ & 6 x 9″ Upgraded OEM Replacement Co-Axial Speakers 60 Watts 6 1/2″ 80 Watts 6×9″ RMS 120 Watts 6 1/2″ 160 Watts 6×9″ Max



Injection Molded PP Cone

Nylon OEM Speaker Adapter

1” Silk Dome Tweeter

Factory Plug and Play Wiring Adapters

4-ohm System Impedance

Visit powerbassusa.com for more.

