World’s First PowerBass Ford OE Direct Fit Speakers Installed in the UK

Paul Leyland and the crew at PL Autotek of St Helena UK installed the first pair of the new PowerBass 6.5” Ford OE Direct Fit speakers in this customer’s Ford Transit.

RESEDA, CA (10.16.2018) – Making any stock factory sound system sound fantastic is now a simple task with our OEM drop in replacement speakers for most 2011 and up Ford / Lincoln cars, trucks and SUV’s.

PowerBass OEM Speakers are available in two different styles, The coaxials feature an Injection molded PP cone with a 1” silk dome tweeter, while the component system features an inverted molded woofer cone with a separate 1” silk dome tweeter to deliver the music experience you have always wanted from your factory sound system.

Features:

    • 6.5″ & 6 x 9″ Upgraded OEM Replacement Co-Axial Speakers
    • 60 Watts 6 1/2″ 80 Watts 6×9″ RMS
    • 120 Watts 6 1/2″ 160 Watts 6×9″ Max
  • Injection Molded PP Cone
  • Nylon OEM Speaker Adapter
  • 1” Silk Dome Tweeter
  • Factory Plug and Play Wiring Adapters
  • 4-ohm System Impedance

