Top Customers Vie for 2018 SEMA Battle of the Builders Title

DIAMOND BAR, CA (10.16.2018) – Top vehicle builders from all over the world will help SEMA Show exhibitors showcase their products and stand out at the at the premier automotive aftermarket trade show by entering the SEMA Battle of the Builders competition. The fifth annual contest will generate worldwide attention for the exhibitors while spotlighting the amazing talents, products and craftsmanship of the builders.

“The 2018 SEMA Battle of the Builders competition will allow us to learn about the products and stories behind the cars and trucks of these top builders,” said Peter MacGillivray, SEMA VP of events and business development. “Companies who exhibit one of these builds benefit from the increased brand awareness and product exposure.”

All SEMA Battle of the Builders competitors are recognized in SEMA Show publications and on signage at the event, and many will be featured in a one-hour, nationwide television special that will air exclusively on the Velocity Network in January 2019.

The SEMA Battle of the Builders competition was expanded this year to recognize winners in each of the four different categories: Hot Rod, Truck/Off-Road, Sport Compact and Young Guns. Industry judges will narrow down the field of nearly 300 entries to the Top 10 in each category before selecting the Top 12 builds overall. The 12 finalists will then take over judging duties and vote to name an overall winner, which will be announced Friday, Nov. 2, at SEMA Ignited, the official SEMA Show after-party.

SEMA also expanded its Young Guns regional program to give 14 up-and-coming builders age 27 and younger the opportunity to showcase their vehicles and talents at the exclusive trade show. Winners at select car shows throughout the country were awarded a package that included an all-expenses paid trip to the SEMA Show, transportation of the winner’s vehicle, a designated feature spot, and entry into Battle of the Builders.

For more information about the 2018 Battle of the Builders competition and to see behind-the-scenes footage and interviews of some of this year’s contestants, visit www.sema.org/botb or SEMA’s YouTube channel.

For information about attending SEMA Ignited, the official after-party of the SEMA Show, visit www.semaignited.com

