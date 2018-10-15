iBEAM Vehicle Safety Systems to Debut New High-Tech Products at the 2018 SEMA Show

– iBEAM by Metra Electronics is introducing new vehicle safety products at the 2018 SEMA Show, designed to improve driver visibility, add convenience and install easily. Vehicle-specific solutions include factory-style third brake light cameras for Ram, Nissan and Ford commercial vans and a wide range of factory-style tailgate handle backup cameras. New universal products include a dual-lens dash cam and DVR and large replacement mirror monitor. iBEAM’s recently introduced micro-cameras, power lift gates and high-tech touchscreen mirror monitor kit will also be on display at the show.

High-Resolution Third Brake Light and License Plate Commercial Van Cameras:

The TE-3BNV2 and TE-3BDP2 cameras use the factory brake light and expand it to add the camera, allowing for a clean install keeping the OEM style, but with the added safety and security of a reverse camera. iBEAM’s TE-FDPL is a replacement license plate light camera which also maintains the OEM look and feel. Each camera offers a CMOS ¼ sensor, 580 TV line resolution, selectable parking lines and a 170 degree viewing angle. Available soon.

Product Specifications

● CMOS ¼ sensor

● Resolution: 580 TV lines

● Viewing angle: 170 degrees diagonal

● Selectable parking lines

● IP67

● 23’ of extension cable

TE-3BNV2 – Nissan NV200 2010-Up* Commercial Brake Light Camera

● Extends the third brake light to allow camera addition

● 0.1 Lux

TE-3BDP2 – Ram Pro-master Van 2014 to 2017 Commercial Brake Light Camera

● Extends out the third brake light to allow camera addition

● 0.1 Lux

TE-FDPL – Ford Transit 2010 to 2016 License Plate Light Camera

● Replaces one of the license plate light covers to accommodate a camera

● 0.5 Lux

Tailgate Handle Backup Cameras:

iBEAM is introducing nine new vehicle-specific tailgate handle backup cameras that maintain the factory look and feel of the vehicle. These solutions replace the OEM tailgate handle to provide a non-obtrusive reverse camera. Specifications vary for each model. Available soon.

Solutions will be available to fit:

● 1999-2006 Chevrolet Silverado / GMC Sierra (TE-GMSH)

● 2002-2008 Dodge Ram Truck (TE-RMH)

● 2001-2016 Ford F-150 / Superduty (TE-FDEM, Emblem Camera)

● 1992-up* Ford Econoline (TE-FDEH)

● 2013-up* Nissan Frontier (TE-NFH)

● 2016-up* Toyota Tacoma / 2014-up* Toyota Tundra (TE-TATUH)

● 2012-up* Ford Ranger / Mazda BT50 (TE-FDRH)

● 2015-up* Toyota Hilux Revo (TE-THH)

● 2015-up* Nissan Navara D23 (TE-NAVHC)

iBEAM introduces its first dual-lens high-definition dashcam, the TE-DVR-DL. This low profile 1080p digital video recorder offers a camera for forward facing recording and a camera for recording the interior of the vehicle, with a built-in DVR that supports up to 32GB of storage via SD card. The built-in screen allows for viewing while recording but can also be used to view playback of the recordings. It can also connect via Wi-Fi to an app for remote viewing from a smartphone or tablet, and is portable, connecting to a standard 12v outlet for operation. It quickly mounts to the windshield and is easily removed with a sliding 3M tape mount. Now shipping.

TE-DVR-DL Product Specifications

● Digital video recorder with dual camera recording

● One camera for forward facing recording

● One camera for interior of the vehicle recording

● Plugs into standard 12v outlet for operation

● Capable of full 1080p dual recording

● Built-in g-force sensor detects collisions and locks the captured video to prevent being overwritten

● Take photos with the press of a button

● Built-in screen, also connects to Wi-Fi enabled app

● iBEAM SD card (TE-16SD) sold separately

● Max 128GB SD card

7.3” Replacement Mirror Monitor:

The TE-RM7 boasts 1280×480 resolution to display up to three different camera inputs in a factory-style rearview mirror. It has three analog triggers for each input and includes the most widely used windshield mount for easy installation. (If the vehicle does not have a universal footprint on the windshield, use the TE-M06, sold separately). Available soon.

● Replacement mirror with monitor built-in for viewing multiple cameras● Large 7.3″ monitor● 3 separate inputs for 3 individual cameras● 3 analog triggers for each input● Includes most widely used windshield mount, if vehicle does not have universal footprint on windshield, use TE-M06, sold separately● Resolution: 1280×480

A three year manufacturer’s warranty is offered with iBEAM products purchased from authorized resellers. See all of iBEAM’s latest safety solutions at SEMA, in the Metra Electronics main booth 11629 (North Hall). Off-road, truck and powersports accessories will be at booth 37011 in the South Upper Level, which will include iBEAM’s dashcams.

Visit iBEAMusa.com for up-to-date, vehicle specific information.

Share this:



Tweet

