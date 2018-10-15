AM Merchandising Seeking Outside Sales Rep – California/Nevada

AM Merchandising Inc. is a 12 volt distributor specializing in providing our customers with the top brands and service in the industry. We are looking to hire a Sales Representative for the Northern California “Valley” region. The territory covers the following California county’s: San Joaquin, Stanilaus, Tuolomne, Merced, Mono, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, Mariposa, and Inyo as well as all of Nevada (excluding Clark county).

AM Merchandising is looking for a professional salesperson with a strong work ethic, experience in 12 volt sales, bilingual is a plus, but not required.

If interested, please send your info to Randy@ammerchandising.com. Visit our website at ammerchandising.com

Share this:



Tweet

