First Look at the New Memphis Audio Compression Horn Tower Speakers

The speaker cones are treated for optimal illumination to keep the party going at night. Both sizes are equipped with an EZ Swivel 360-degree mount for effortless adjustment and precision placement on any bars with a diameter ranging from 1.75”-3”.
Memphis painstakingly designed these speakers to produce bold flawless audio which travels exceptionally well across the open lake. The quality of the audio is matched by exceptional build quality and durability. The swivel mounts are corrosion resistant aluminum with a treated finish to prevent wear and tear from the elements.
The speakers themselves are IP66 certified and will withstand even the most rugged conditions. These tower speakers are UV, element and water resistant resulting in a rock-solid build backed by Memphis Audios award winning warranty. The 6.5” tower speakers are capable of handling 100w/200w while the larger 8” speakers handle an impressive 150w/300w. Both speakers are available in white (MXA62TW/MXA82TW) or gunmetal gray (MXA62TG/MXA82TG) finish to match any application.Memphis will begin shipping these products to its network of dealers soon. MXA62TW/TG versions will retail for $649.95 per pair, MXA82TW/TG will retail for $989.95 per pair.
Visit www.memphiscaraudio.com for more.
