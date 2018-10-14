First Look at the New Memphis Audio Compression Horn Tower Speakers

– The impressive performance of Memphis Audio’s tower speaker line has received a major upgrade heading into 2019. Equipped with a compression horn tweeter and a powerful mid-bass driver, these tower speakers are capable of producing immense sound, designed to travel across great distances while retaining acoustical accuracy. Both the 6.5” and 8” marine tower speakers boast a new aggressive 6-spoke grille with integrated RGB LED lighting.

The speaker cones are treated for optimal illumination to keep the party going at night. Both sizes are equipped with an EZ Swivel 360-degree mount for effortless adjustment and precision placement on any bars with a diameter ranging from 1.75”-3”.

Memphis painstakingly designed these speakers to produce bold flawless audio which travels exceptionally well across the open lake. The quality of the audio is matched by exceptional build quality and durability. The swivel mounts are corrosion resistant aluminum with a treated finish to prevent wear and tear from the elements.



The speakers themselves are IP66 certified and will withstand even the most rugged conditions. These tower speakers are UV, element and water resistant resulting in a rock-solid build backed by Memphis Audios award winning warranty. The 6.5” tower speakers are capable of handling 100w/200w while the larger 8” speakers handle an impressive 150w/300w. Both speakers are available in white (MXA62TW/MXA82TW) or gunmetal gray (MXA62TG/MXA82TG) finish to match any application.

Visit www.memphiscaraudio.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

