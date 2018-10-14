Directed Hosted Dealer Trainings in Chicago

– Directed hosted Chicagoland dealers for two training sessions in the Chicago area. The meeting on the North Side of Chicago was at the Quality Inn in Schaumburg and the training session on the South Side was at Beggars Pizza in Blue Island. The North Side meeting was Tuesday evening October 9th and the South Side meeting the following evening.

“We had a super turnout of right at 80 in the audience at each event. Our goal was to prepare dealers for the remote start season, focus on SmartStart features, cover DS4, highlight the new Viper Powersports Security Systems and GPS Systems along with the Directed Alcohol Detection Systems-ADS” Bob Hernandez, Director of Sales, Northeastern US related.

Rob Osheaski related “The dealer turnout was terrific. The remote starter season is so very important for 12volt retailers in our territory. Our outreach to our dealer base through Constant Contact emails and phone calls, plus in-store visits, really worked to get all up to speed on Directed products for the remote start season. Letting all know about the new Directed Rewards dealer incentive program was a big bonus.”

Concluding, Hernandez commented “The Echo staff did a great job getting their dealers to attend the 2 Directed trainings and that should result in a super remote starter season for area dealers.”

For dealers attending SEMA 2018, see Directed in LVCC-Booth 37003.

Visit directed.com for more.

