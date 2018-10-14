Directed Hosted Dealer Trainings in Chicago

“We had a super turnout of right at 80 in the audience at each event. Our goal was to prepare dealers for the remote start season, focus on SmartStart features, cover DS4, highlight the new Viper Powersports Security Systems and GPS Systems along with the Directed Alcohol Detection Systems-ADS” Bob Hernandez, Director of Sales, Northeastern US related.Directed’s Justin Gear, Tech Services and Product Specialist, along with members of the Echo Sales attended both sessions. Gear delivered the DS4 and Directed products portions of the meetings while Hernandez presented the ADS focused part of the meetings.
Rob Osheaski related “The dealer turnout was terrific. The remote starter season is so very important for 12volt retailers in our territory. Our outreach to our dealer base through Constant Contact emails and phone calls, plus in-store visits, really worked to get all up to speed on Directed products for the remote start season. Letting all know about the new Directed Rewards dealer incentive program was a big bonus.”Echo Sales staff members on site included Osheaski, Mike Lewis, Shelby Shimkus and Joevani Cordova.
Concluding, Hernandez commented “The Echo staff did a great job getting their dealers to attend the 2 Directed trainings and that should result in a super remote starter season for area dealers.”
For dealers attending SEMA 2018, see Directed in LVCC-Booth 37003.
Visit directed.com for more.
