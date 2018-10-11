Featured

Directed Introduces Directed Rewards

VISTA, CA (10.12.2018) – Directed has announced the launch of Directed Rewards, an exciting new dealer incentive program, in advance of the upcoming remote start season. The Directed Rewards program was designed to motivate and reward Directed’s dealers and installers.

“We launched Directed Rewards because we understand how important our dealer partners are to our success,” commented Bob Struble, Directed CEO. “As I’ve traveled around North America meeting with our customers, I’ve heard frequently how much mobile electronics retailers value rewards programs. We’ve designed a best-in-class incentive program that is simple to understand, easy to administer and lucrative for retail employees.”

At launch, the Directed Rewards program will be available for all Viper SmartStart, Directed SmartStart and Viper Powersports GPS products. From now until December 31 st salespeople and installers can earn up to $20 for each eligible unit sold. Participants simply log in to Directed Rewards, claim the reward by entering the eligible Air ID and then he or she will receive a cash gift card at the end of the month.

The program is open to all Directed dealers in the US and Canada. To register their sales and install personnel, retail storeowners or managers can opt-in to Directed Rewards by filling out a brief authorization form to receive a unique dealer registration code.

Visit www.directedrewards.com to learn more.

Directed will be attending the SEMA Show in the South Hall Upper at Booth #37007.

