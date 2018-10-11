Directed Introduces Directed Rewards

VISTA, CA (10.12.2018) – Directed has announced the launch of Directed Rewards, an exciting new dealer incentive program, in advance of the upcoming remote start season. The Directed Rewards program was designed to motivate and reward Directed’s dealers and installers.



At launch, the Directed Rewards program will be available for all Viper SmartStart, Directed SmartStart and Viper Powersports GPS products. From now until December 31 st salespeople and installers can earn up to $20 for each eligible unit sold. Participants simply log in to Directed Rewards, claim the reward by entering the eligible Air ID and then he or she will receive a cash gift card at the end of the month.

Visit www.directedrewards.com to learn more.

Directed will be attending the SEMA Show in the South Hall Upper at Booth #37007.

