Powerbass Shipping FORD OE Direct Fit Replacement Speakers

RESEDA, CA (10.11.2018) – Making any stock factory sound system sound fantastic is now a simple task with our OEM drop in replacement speakers for most 2011 and up Ford / Lincoln cars, trucks and SUV’s.
PowerBass OEM Speakers are available in two different styles, The coaxials feature an Injection molded PP cone with a 1” silk dome tweeter, while the component system features an inverted molded woofer cone with a separate 1” silk dome tweeter to deliver the music experience you have always wanted from your factory sound system.
Features:
- 6.5″ & 6 x 9″ Upgraded OEM Replacement Co-Axial Speakers
- 60 Watts 6 1/2″ 80 Watts 6×9″ RMS
- 120 Watts 6 1/2″ 160 Watts 6×9″ Max
- Injection Molded PP Cone
- Nylon OEM Speaker Adapter
- 1” Silk Dome Tweeter
- Factory Plug and Play Wiring Adapters
- 4-ohm System Impedance
Visit powerbassusa.com for more.
