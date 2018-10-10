Industry News

Powerbass Shipping FORD OE Direct Fit Replacement Speakers

RESEDA, CA (10.11.2018) – Making any stock factory sound system sound fantastic is now a simple task with our OEM drop in replacement speakers for most 2011 and up Ford / Lincoln cars, trucks and SUV’s.

PowerBass OEM Speakers are available in two different styles, The coaxials feature an Injection molded PP cone with a 1” silk dome tweeter, while the component system features an inverted molded woofer cone with a separate 1” silk dome tweeter to deliver the music experience you have always wanted from your factory sound system.

Features:

  • 6.5″ & 6 x 9″ Upgraded OEM Replacement Co-Axial Speakers
  • 60 Watts 6 1/2″ 80 Watts 6×9″ RMS
  • 120 Watts 6 1/2″ 160 Watts 6×9″ Max
  • Injection Molded PP Cone
  • Nylon OEM Speaker Adapter
  • 1” Silk Dome Tweeter
  • Factory Plug and Play Wiring Adapters
  • 4-ohm System Impedance

