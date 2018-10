Powerbass Shipping FORD OE Direct Fit Replacement Speakers

6.5″ & 6 x 9″ Upgraded OEM Replacement Co-Axial Speakers

60 Watts 6 1/2″ 80 Watts 6×9″ RMS

120 Watts 6 1/2″ 160 Watts 6×9″ Max

Injection Molded PP Cone

Nylon OEM Speaker Adapter

1” Silk Dome Tweeter

Factory Plug and Play Wiring Adapters

4-ohm System Impedance

– Making any stock factory sound system sound fantastic is now a simple task with our OEM drop in replacement speakers for most 2011 and up Ford / Lincoln cars, trucks and SUV’s.

Visit powerbassusa.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet