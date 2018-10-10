Memphis Launches New Multi Zone Radio with Independent Subwoofer Control

The visual aesthetics on this device are high end and stunning, featuring a chrome bezel wrapped around a sleek gloss black face plate. The large illuminated rubber buttons and chrome accented rotary volume knob reward users with smooth operation and precision responsiveness. Additionally, Memphis programed an auto dimmer feature with a day and night mode for more comfortable user experience during various lighting conditions.The MXA2ZMC can power a simple audio system via its integrated 4x50w amplifier, or you can connect amplifiers to the 3 available pairs of RCA outputs for your front, rear and subwoofer channels. The multi zone control allows you to control your cabin and tower speakers separately while independently controlling your subwoofer level. This feature is a must for anyone with a multi-zone set up. If you are looking to add even more control, the MXA2ZMC is compatible with the optional Memphis MXA1MCR wired remote.
The MXA2ZMC is available now from authorized Memphis dealers with an MSRP of $299.95.
Visit www.memphiscaraudio.com or call 800-489-2300 for more.
