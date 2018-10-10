Memphis Launches New Multi Zone Radio with Independent Subwoofer Control

– Memphis Audio’s new MXA2ZMC multi-zone media center with independent subwoofer level control has arrived and is available at Memphis dealers everywhere. The new radio features a large vibrant 3” color TFT LCD display allowing users to navigate the unit’s robust playback options and features. The unit is capable of Bluetooth, AM, FM, Weather band, AUX and USB playback. Radio users will appreciate the 18 FM presets and 12 AM presets. This device also supports USB charging as well as media playback.

The visual aesthetics on this device are high end and stunning, featuring a chrome bezel wrapped around a sleek gloss black face plate. The large illuminated rubber buttons and chrome accented rotary volume knob reward users with smooth operation and precision responsiveness. Additionally, Memphis programed an auto dimmer feature with a day and night mode for more comfortable user experience during various lighting conditions.

The MXA2ZMC is available now from authorized Memphis dealers with an MSRP of $299.95.

Visit www.memphiscaraudio.com or call 800-489-2300 for more.

Share this:



Tweet

