KICKER Returns to Co-Sponsor the 2018 Car Audio Championship, Support the 60,000-Watt “Cube”

STILLWATER, OK (10.11.2018) – KICKER returns to the lanes as a co-sponsor of the 2018 Car Audio Championships, held at the Louisville Expo Center October 13-14. The event will occupy the Broadbent Arena and Pavilion, taking up more than 110,000 square feet of indoor space.

KICKER is also attending the event to support JY Power’s now-famous converted delivery truck, dubbed “The Cube.” Touted as one of the most powerful demo vehicles in the country, the 60,000-watt bass machine features 40 L7 square 15-inch subwoofers powered by 20 KICKER KX-Series 2,400-watt mono amplifiers. On its outer wall, the rolling garrison also includes 162 eight-inch KICKER KM-Series coaxial speakers powered by 12 weatherproof, 1,200-watt stereo amps.

JY Power’s co-owner Travis Young said significant upgrades were recently made to the Cube in anticipation of Finals. Among the improvements are a weatherproof mid-bass array, a reinforced cab and windshield, and an upgraded charging system from Custom Electric Services.

“We’re coming to show off the improvements,” Young said. “We used a dozen (KICKER) CompRT 12-inch (thin) subs on 7,200 watts to increase the demo sound quality. We’re going to show off some lows also.”

Competitors and spectators will have a chance to win thousands of dollars in free prizes, including KICKER Bullfrog outdoor Bluetooth speakers. Each person in attendance will receive one free raffle ticket, and names will be drawn throughout the event.

This year marks the fifth consecutive year of three car-audio organizations coming together for their championship events, dubbed “Unified Finals.” More than 400 dB Drag Racing, IASCA and MECA competitors have already pre-registered. As last year, dB Drag Racing will compete in three locations simultaneously via online streaming.

The Finals run from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit www.dbdragracing.com, www.iasca.com, or www.mecacaraudio.com.

