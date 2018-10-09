Finalists Announced for 2018 SEMA Awards

DIAMOND BAR, CA (01.10.2018) – SEMA Show exhibitors have cast their votes and selected the finalists for the SEMA Award, an honor presented to automakers to recognize the most accessory friendly vehicles in five categories, including car, truck, 4×4/SUV, sport compact and – for the first time ever – powersports vehicle. The awards will be announced and presented Monday, Oct. 29, at the SEMA Vehicle Reveal, in Las Vegas, NV.

SEMA Car of the Year: Chevrolet Camaro, Dodge Challenger, Ford Mustang

SEMA Truck of the Year: Chevrolet Silverado, Ford F-150, RAM

SEMA 4×4/SUV of the Year: Chevrolet Tahoe, Jeep Wrangler, Toyota 4Runner

SEMA Sport Compact of the Year: Ford Focus, Toyota Corolla Hatch, Hyundai Veloster

SEMA Powersports Vehicle of the Year: Polaris RZR Turbo S, ROXOR by Mahindra, ROXOR Off-Roader, SHERP

Through the SEMA Awards, SEMA exhibitors that make the products and accessories for today’s popular models identify the vehicle platforms they believe are best for accessorizing.

For additional information about the SEMA Award program, visit www.sema.org/semaaward

