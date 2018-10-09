2018 Car Audio Championship This Weekend in Louisville, KY

LOUISVILLE, KY (10.10.2018) – The 2018 Car Audio Championship will be taking place this weekend, October 13-14, 2018 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY.

The car audio organizations of dB Drag Racing Association (dBDRA), Mobile Electronics Competition Association (MECA) and International Auto Sound Challenge Association (IASCA) are all partners in this unified finals event. Competitors have been accruing points throughout the season to gain an invitation to the championship. With over 300 cars registered to compete, this year’s event will prove to be one of the largest! The competition will take place in two halls of the KY Exposition Center and will occupy more than 110,000 square feet of indoor space. The SPL portion of the event will be held in Broadbent Arena while the Sound Quality judging will take place in the adjacent pavilion. The competition will take place both Saturday and Sunday with the trophies being presented on Sunday afternoon at the conclusion of the event.

This is a great event for all things aftermarket audio and audio accessories! Several exhibitors will be on site demonstrating their products and talking to consumers: Deaf Bonce, XS Power, Orion Car Audio, Ohio Generator, Slamology, Full Throttle Batteries, Swisher, and Scott’s Mobile Electronics. Local audio retailers have been promoting the event in their stores in the Louisville and surrounding areas. Local promoting retailers include: DAD’s Custom Car Audio, Cool Cars Engineering, The Sound Factory, Scott’s Mobile Electronics, Car Stuff and Lucky’s Autosports and Offroad. Each retailer has “Buy One Get One Free – BOGO” postcards for customers that visit their stores as well as a poster advertising the event. Scott’s Mobile Electronics will be on the show floor with a demo vehicle on display.

Competitors and spectators will have a chance to win thousands of dollars in free prizes including, Kicker Bull Frog Bluetooth speakers, Deaf Bonce midrange speakers, Deaf Bonce woofers and Deaf Bonce super tweeters. Each person in attendance will receive 1 raffle ticket and we will draw names throughout the 2-day event.

In addition to the invitational portion of the event, local audio enthusiasts have several opportunities to enter the competition as all 3 organizations have their 2019 season kick off events. Competition formats are available for SPL, SQ, Motorcycle Audio, Kids Power Wheels, Show N Shine and Ride the Lite at Night! These entries are open entry and are separate from the invitational portion of the championship event!

Open entry for 3X dB Drag Racing competition is Friday, October 12th starting at 3pm and everyone must be in line by 4:30pm to get qualified. On site registration will take place Friday from 1pm-4pm. Trophies will be awarded at conclusion of the event on Friday evening. To register in advance for dB Drag Racing, Bass Race, Top Dog, Psychlone or Bagger Beatz see registration link:

https://shop.termpro.com/products/3x-registration

Open entry for 3X IASCA competition will take place Saturday and Sunday, Oct 13-14, 2018. On site registration will take place Friday from Noon-5pm and Saturday morning from 9am-11am.

Open entry for MECA competition will take place Saturday and Sunday, Oct 13-14, 2018. Pre-registration can be done online with following link or on site Saturday and Sunday. Ride the Light and Show N Shine will take place Saturday ONLY. The 2X MECA SPL and SQ events will take place both days.

https://mecacaraudio.com/shop/

The Car Audio Championship is made possible by the following sponsors:

Deaf Bonce – Title Sponsor

DD Audio – SPL Arena Sponsor

B2 Audio – SQ Hall Sponsor

Orion Car Audio – Good Bag Sponsor

Incriminator Audio – Badge Sponsor

SHOW SPONSORS

Deaf Bonce – DD Audio – B2 Audio – Orion Car Audio – XS Power – Resilient Sounds – Kicker Car Audio

T-SHIRT SPONSORS

Deaf Bonce – DD Audio – B2 Audio – Orion Car Audio – XS Power – Resilient Sounds – Incriminator Audio – Full Throttle Battery – Ohio Generator – Metra – Team Peak Freq – Team Imperial – Crossfire Car Audio – SounDigital – 12 Volt News – Sundown Audio – Term-LAB

MEDIA PARTNERS

12 Volt News – Gauge Magazine

Event Location:

Kentucky Exposition Center

Broadbent Arena

937 Phillips Lane

Louisville, Kentucky 40209

Tickets – $10 at the door

Parking – $10 at gate

Show Hours:

Saturday, October 13, 2018 – 10am – 6pm

Sunday, October 14, 2018 – 10am – 4pm

Facebook: www.facebook.com/CarAudioChampionship

Website: www.CarAudioChampionship.com

