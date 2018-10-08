Memphis Audio Adds Coaxial Tower Speakers to Lineup

– Memphis Audio has debuted an addition to their popular tower speaker line. The MXA62TB coaxial tower speaker (75w/150w) has arrived. This new 6.5” tower speaker features a PEI dome tweeter which produces crystal clear highs matched by the powerful midbass driver resulting in a well-balanced full sound.

These new speakers feature corrosion resistant aluminum treated EZ Swivel 360-degree clamps which enable users to dial in precision placement in any application on bars with diameters ranging between 1.75”-3”. MXA62TB share the same aggressive style as other MXA speakers and is equipped with a 6-spoke MXA grill with integrated RGB LED lighting. These tower speakers are IP66 certified and are engineered to bring impressive full sound anywhere your adventures take you.

“Everyone raves about the performance of our compression horn tower speakers, but not everyone needs to project their music a great distance. By adding the PEI dome tweeter and making some other minor adjustments we were able to create a more musical tower speaker at a very affordable price point that still brings the level of performance that people have come to expect from Memphis Audio Tower Speakers,” Said Nick LoMonaco VP of Memphis Audio.

MXA60TB speakers are available now in black satin finish for a retail price point of $439.95 per pair.

Visit memphiscaraudio.com for more.

