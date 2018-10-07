Memphis Brings Bass to the Lake with New Marine Subwoofers

TAMPA, FL (10.08.2018) – Memphis Audio unveiled a new marine grade subwoofer available in both 10” and 12” versions at IBEX in Tampa, FL. These new subwoofers are a complete redesign and were engineered with performance and durability in mind.

These IP66 certified subwoofers are sealed in a high temperature ABS plastic basket to resist damage from the water and the elements. Both the 10” and 12” versions are at 250w/500w power handling. Memphis specifically designed these subs to thrive in sealed enclosures typically encountered in boat installations, but they will easily adapt and perform impressively in vented or Free Air applications as well.

MXA subwoofers feature gold plated terminals, a polypropylene UV resistant cone, stainless steel hardware and high impact resistant grills preparing these subs for battle with even the most extreme conditions. All subwoofers ship standard with gunmetal gray 6-spoke grills with integrated RGB LED lighting which illuminates the matte silver cone for an impressive light show.

Visit memphiscaraudio.com for more.

