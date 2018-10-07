Imagine Audio Wins the Pioneer D-Series Sound BuildOff

CHERRY HILL, NJ (10.08.2018) – Imagine Audio’s winning entry in the Pioneer Sound BuildOff, D-Series, is front and center in the company’s Cherry Hill New Jersey showroom.

Pioneer delivered the E3 electric car to Imagine Audio’s store on the “Miracle Mile of Cherry Hill” on August 28 with a timeframe of 9 days to complete their creation in the E3. Balzer commented “I had never heard of, much less seen, an E3 electric car. There was no information on the internet either. I got together with our tech team members Ryan Stadtler and Tiago Rocha to figure out how to create a winning installation for the D-Series. I personally do a lot of fabrication and I can tell you I have never seen anything like the E3. It’s small, has 3 wheels, one seat, a plastic dash and everything is pretty darn flimsy structurally.”

In 9 days the Imagine Audio team reinforced their E3’s body, redid all the wiring and completed custom installation panels for the D-Series Speakers. An attention grabbing amp rack and head unit installation completed the job for the E3 to be picked up on September 6th for the haul to Denver. Once in Denver the E3 had Pioneer graphics applied.

Concluding, Balzer related “The Pioneer E3 is already getting attention on our showroom floor. We plan to create in-store promotions around the E3 plus take it to local events where is will certainly draw a lot of attention for Pioneer and Imagine Audio.”

Visit imagineaudio.com and pioneerelectronics.com/PUSA for more.

