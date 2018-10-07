iBEAM Intro First Power-Operated Lift Gates with Vehicle-Specific Plug-n-Play Kits

HOLLY HILL, FL (10.08.2018) – iBEAM Vehicle Safety Systems by Metra Electronics, the leading manufacturer of aftermarket automotive solutions, introduces its first power-operated lift gates that open with the press of a button. Life just got a little easier with these vehicle specific plug-n-play kits that are quick and easy to install, designed for select Toyota RAV4, Honda CRV, Ford Escape, Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain models. The iBEAM lift gate kits include a button for both front and rear, in some vehicles, allowing the lift gate to be operated from either location. Additionally, it adds the ability for the factory keyless remote to open and close the tailgate.

The built-in intelligent safety design, called smart avoid pinch, prevents the lift gate from closing once it has touched anything in its path. The lift gates have the ability to have the opening height adjusted and also have a safety alarm that sounds when the lift gate is in operation. All mounting hardware, the vehicle specific brackets and harnesses are included with each kit. For a completely hands-free solution, add the iBEAM Foot Control Automatic Opener (TE-ATO) to work with one of the new power-operated lift gate kits. These new kits will be on display at the 2018 SEMA Show, from October 30 – November 2 at booth 11639 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

● TE-PLGRAVFits Toyota RAV4 2015-2018● TE-PLGCRVFits Honda CRV 2017-2018● TE-PLGESCFits Ford Escape 2016-2018● TE-PLGEQN1Fits Chevy Equinox 2012-2017● TE-PLGEQN2Fits Chevy Equinox 2018-2019● TE-PLGTERFits GMC Terrain 2015-2017

iBEAM Foot Control Automatic Trunk Opener

TE-ATO Product Specifications:

• 2 sensor detection design

• Simple kick action to engage trunk opener

• Built-in integration for positive and negative trigger systems, or directly to the trunk switch

Compatible with vehicles equipped with motorized trunk openers

Visit ibeamusa.com for more.

