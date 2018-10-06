KICKER Returns as Sponsor for 2018 USACi World Finals

STILLWATER, USA – KICKER renews its support of mobile-audio competition with the sponsorship of the USACi World Finals, held this year at the J.S. Bridwell Event Center in Wichita Falls, Texas October 6-7. KICKER personnel will be on hand in the outrageous “Bam-Bam” Silverado demo truck and assisting competitors as they strive for audio excellence.

More than 60 plaques and trophies will be awarded at the event, with the first-place plaques featuring the KICKER and marketing partner JY Power’s logos. First and second place will also receive rings, which will be engraved with the winner’s name.

“We are thrilled to see car-stereo competition experiencing a resurgence,” said Kip Litsey, Associate Marketing Director for KICKER. “As the size of the crowds and competitors continue to grow, we are looking forward to supporting the sport we all love – now and in the future.”

USACi Executive Director Jenissa Lillard expects a sizeable turnout to the event, with the number of registrations having increased yearly. Both sound-quality and sound-pressure events will be held at the Finals, and a second competition would be held at the show.

“We do have an extra 3-point event with Finals going on called the ‘2019 Race for Points’,” said Lillard. “It’s a way for people to build up points for the new season that is open to everyone.”

As a bonus, USACi will give every Finals competitor a free raffle ticket to win prizes ranging from batteries to audio equipment and LCD TVs.

“It’s our way of saying thank you to the competitors who have supported us all year,” said Lillard.

