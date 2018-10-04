iBEAM Vehicle Safety Systems Introduces Its First Dual Lens Dashcam

HOLLY HILL, FL (10.05.2018) – Metra Electronics has introduced its first iBEAM Vehicle Safety Systems dual lens high definition dashcam, the TE-DVR-DL. This low profile 1080p digital video recorder offers a camera for forward facing recording and a camera for recording the interior of the vehicle. This dashcam is available now and will also be on display at the Metra Electronics booth 11639 (North Hall) and 37011 (South Hall Upper Level) at the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The iBEAM dashcam plugs directly into a standard 12volt outlet and is capable of recording 1080p video. A built-in G-force sensor will detect collisions and automatically lock the captured video to prevent it from being overwritten. It is easily mounted and also easily removed from the windshield with a sliding 3M tape mount. The TE-DVR-DL also has the capability to take a photo with the press of a button and supports up to 32GB of storage via an SD card. The built-in screen allows for viewing while recording but can also be used to view playback of the recordings. It can also connect via Wi-Fi to an app for remote viewing from a smartphone or tablet.

In the event of a collision, interior footage can provide critical video evidence to show if a driver was alert at the time of an accident, while forward facing footage will show what happened and if another vehicle was at fault. This is also valuable for commercial drivers or fleet owners in the event of a crash and lawsuit. According to a recent article in Overdrive, the National Transportation Safety Board “has been pushing for video recording devices in CMVs since 2010, including them as a recommendation on the board’s ‘Most Wanted’ list, even calling for regulators to mandate the devices in recent years.” The NTSB went on to say that “driver-facing video can be invaluable when investigating a crash..” and that “in addition to helping investigators determine fault in crashes, some larger trucking companies are using dashcams to help coach drivers – even those with exemplary safety records – on being safer drivers.”

