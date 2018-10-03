New XL Series PowerSports Subwoofers Now Shipping

ONTARIO, CA (10.04.2018) – The New XL-SS Series Subwoofers were designed for the ever-growing PowerSports market providing hard hitting bass while being able to withstand extreme harsh environments.
Featuring a Gun Metal UV inhibited polycarbonate glass fiber basket & UV inhibited poly woofer cone along with a marine grade spider. The XL-SS Subwoofer delivers the best in sonic output reproduction on the trails or out in the dunes hands down.
- New Polycarbonate Glass Fiber Basket
- Single or Dual 4 ohm voice coils
- Marine Grade Subwoofer
- Power-Coated Aluminum grill included
- Injection Molded UV-Treated Gun Metal Polypropylene Cone
- TPO Thermoplastic Polyurethane Surround
- 2.0″ KSV Voice Coil Former
- 140 oz. Motor Structure
- Insulated Tinsel Leads
- Marine Grade Spider
- 200 Watts RMS/400 Watts Max – 10″ Model
- 250 Watts RMS/500 Watts Max – 12″ Model
- Designed for FREE AIR Applications and Sealed Enclosures
Visit powerbassusa.com for more.
