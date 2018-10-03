Industry News

New XL Series PowerSports Subwoofers Now Shipping

October 3, 2018

ONTARIO, CA (10.04.2018) – The New XL-SS Series Subwoofers were designed for the ever-growing PowerSports market providing hard hitting bass while being able to withstand extreme harsh environments.

Featuring a Gun Metal UV inhibited polycarbonate glass fiber basket & UV inhibited poly woofer cone along with a marine grade spider. The XL-SS Subwoofer delivers the best in sonic output reproduction on the trails or out in the dunes hands down.

  • New Polycarbonate Glass Fiber Basket
  • Single or Dual 4 ohm voice coils
  • Marine Grade Subwoofer
  • Power-Coated Aluminum grill included
  • Injection Molded UV-Treated Gun Metal Polypropylene Cone
  • TPO Thermoplastic Polyurethane Surround
  • 2.0″ KSV Voice Coil Former
  • 140 oz. Motor Structure
  • Insulated Tinsel Leads
  • Marine Grade Spider
  • 200 Watts RMS/400 Watts Max – 10″ Model
  • 250 Watts RMS/500 Watts Max – 12″ Model
  • Designed for FREE AIR Applications and Sealed Enclosures

Visit powerbassusa.com for more.

