JVC Mobile Entertainment Adds New Reps to Its Roster

LONG BEACH, CA (10.04.2018) – JVC Mobile Entertainment has partnered with professional rep firms Team Sales and TR Sales to provide sales and service for JVC retailers in the nine states across the middle U.S. region. The new partnerships give JVC a proven, knowledgeable team of professionals to empower retailers with service and expertise.

Team Sales and Marketing, established in 1986, specializes in 12-volt mobile, marine and powersports products. The firm’s six-person staff, led by principals Mark Couch and Brian Tolley, will manage accounts and establish new JVC retailers in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

TR Sales and Marketing, headed by President and CEO Todd Green, represents a broad variety of consumer electronics products in its home state of Indiana as well as Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia and western Pennsylvania. Todd splits duties with TR Sales Vice President Ray Green and the pair bring more than 40 years of experience to specialty retailers.

To reach Team Sales, call (281) 391-3175 or email teamsls@consolidated.net. TR Sales can be reached at (317) 469-4847 or greentodd@sbcglobal.net.

Visit us.jvc.com/car for more.

Share this:



Tweet

