Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. Announces Relocation of American Headquarters

TORRANCE, CA (10.04.2018) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. has announced plans to move its headquarters for the Americas from Torrance, California to Auburn Hills, Michigan effective April 19, 2019.

“This move will help strengthen operations closer to our automotive customers in the Americas and ensure growth in a very competitive market. Most sales, engineering, and support positions will be relocated to Auburn Hills. Alpine will continue to maintain a presence in Southern California to support local customers and operations.”

-Sakae Okuda, President, Alpine Electronics of America

