MiTek USA Promotes Cyndie Nelson to VP of OEM Operations

– MiTek Electronics and Communications has announced the promotion of Cyndie Nelson to Vice President of OEM Operations. In this new role, Nelson will lead the development and implementation of strategic planning for MiTek’s OEM Innovations Group, shaping the group’s competitive success as a brand partner and tier one supplier to new and existing automotive, marine, and powersports customers.

“MiTek has seen substantial growth in our OEM division over the last several years in categories that we had not previously serviced and most of the credit for that goes to Cyndie”, said MiTek President and CEO John Ivey. “Since joining our team Cyndie has brought an insider’s perspective on OEM operations and has shown a remarkable ability to build and nurture relationships, sometimes over many years, and to turn those into great opportunities. Cyndie has always been and will continue to be a valuable part of our organization and her new position reflects our commitment to our people and our shared successes.”

Nelson started her career in the automotive aftermarket industry as a machinist, holding certificates in cylinder head porting for racing and high performance engine applications. After graduating from the University of Illinois at Chicago, she worked as a technical editor for McMullen Argus Publishing (Primedia), her byline appearing in numerous magazines; including Popular Hot Rodding, Off-Road Magazine, Motor Trend, and Hot Bike before transitioning her career to aftermarket parts manufacturing.

“I’m incredibly honored to work with such a great team at MiTek on these amazing projects. We have a tremendous amount of talent at MiTek,” Nelson said. “The two most important things to me are our customers and our people. It’s my goal to bring new opportunities and incredible product experiences to both.”

