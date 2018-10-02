Metra Electronics to Introduce More Than 100 New Products at 2018 SEMA Show

HOLLY HILL, FL (10.03.2018) – Metra Electronics will introduce more than 100 new products from their 12volt brands at the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. All of the new products will be on display at the main Metra Electronics booth #11639 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center from October 30th to November 2nd.

Metra’s off-road, truck and powersports accessories will also be on display at booth #37011 in the South Hall Upper Level. Vehicles sponsored by Metra Electronics and Heise LED Lighting will be showcased throughout the event, many of which will be outside the convention center within the show area.

New product highlights include high-tech safety solutions and convenience upgrades from iBEAM Vehicle Safety Systems, new Metra TurboKits and Turbo2 Kits for radio replacement, additions to the latest vehicle integration product lines by Axxess, and a wide range of truck, powersports and off-road accessories. Metra PowerSports will debut new motorcycle integration accessories and replacement lights, along with audio and aftermarket solutions for ATVs, UTVs and side-by-sides.

Visit MetraOnline.com for more.

