American Bass Introduces Stealth Amplifier Series to VFL Car Audio Line

CLEVELAND, OH (10.03.2018) – Manufacturer American Bass Audio has announced the addition of a new series of amplifiers to its line of high-end car audio equipment and accessories. The new VFL Stealth series amplifiers aim to deliver efficiency and high-power sound.“The VFL Stealth Amplifiers are the most efficient amps American Bass has produced,” said Bob Ahuja, Chief Executive Officer. “We’re pleased to make them available to our extensive dealer network in the U.S. and Canada.”
The new offerings include four new amplifiers that offer a wide range of power from 250 watts RMS to 2400 watts RMS. The new VFL Stealth Amplifier line has three monoblock amplifiers for subwoofer amplification and one full-range, four-channel amplifier.
The VFL Stealth Amplifiers are available through American Bass dealers and distributors.
Visit americanbassusa.com for more.
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.