American Bass Introduces Stealth Amplifier Series to VFL Car Audio Line

CLEVELAND, OH (10.03.2018) – Manufacturer American Bass Audio has announced the addition of a new series of amplifiers to its line of high-end car audio equipment and accessories. The new VFL Stealth series amplifiers aim to deliver efficiency and high-power sound.

The new offerings include four new amplifiers that offer a wide range of power from 250 watts RMS to 2400 watts RMS. The new VFL Stealth Amplifier line has three monoblock amplifiers for subwoofer amplification and one full-range, four-channel amplifier.



The VFL Stealth Amplifiers are available through American Bass dealers and distributors.

Visit americanbassusa.com for more.

