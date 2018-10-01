RAM Truck Safety Enhancement Solutions from EchoMaster Available Now

CLEARWATER, FL (10.02.2018) – Now in stock from EchoMaster, a Power Brand of AAMP Global, safety enhancement solutions for 2013 – 2018 RAM Trucks and 2019 Classic RAM Trucks. Get rid of blind spots by installing a lane change assistance camera kit with factory matched mirror caps or a third brake light camera.

With EchoMaster lane change assistance camera kits, you get everything you need to install lane change assistance cameras into a RAM Truck – see compatibility notes to ensure a proper installation. With the factory matched mirrors, the cameras will seamlessly integrate into the side mirrors improving driver’s situational awareness, enabling a safer and more informed driving experience.

With the EchoMaster third brake light camera (CHMSL) for RAM Trucks, you can see what’s going on in the bed of the truck – expanding the field of vision without adding bulk to the truck. The 80° viewing angle camera is housed by factory matched plastics for a seamless integration.

EchoMaster has the following RAM Truck solutions for 2013 – 2018 RAM Trucks and 2019 Classic RAM Trucks available:

Part #: FCTP-DR1303

Lane Change Assistance for 2013 – 2018 RAM Trucks and 2019 Classic RAM Trucks

(With 5” or 8.4” display radios and standard mirrors with turn signals)

Part #: FCTP-DR1304

Lane Change Assistance for 2013 – 2018 RAM Trucks and 2019 Classic RAM Trucks

(With standard mirrors with turn signals and a universal monitor)

Lane Change Assistance Kit Features:

Camera activation with left and right turn signals

Optimized viewing angle – 80 degrees

0.1 Lux

Weatherproof rated camera – IP67

Factory matched side mirror caps – compatible with standard mirrors with turn signals

Ability to add more cameras with provided intelligent camera switcher

Reverse gear automatically triggers reverse camera (if installed)

Part #: PCAM-CHMSL-RAM

Third brake light camera (CHMSL) for 2013 – 2018 RAM Trucks and 2019 Classic RAM Trucks

Features:

Optimized viewing angle – 80 degrees

Weatherproof rated camera – IP67

0.1 Lux

Factory matched 3rd brake light housing

View on any monitor with an RCA input

EchoMaster is pleased to announce that FCTP-DR1303, FCTP-DR1304, and PCAM-CHMSL-RAM will fall under AAMP’s MAP (Minimum Advertised Pricing) agreement – designed to protect AAMP customers from price cutting by online sellers. These products are also backed by a three-year limited warranty.

In addition to the RAM Truck, EchoMaster has safety solutions for the following towing vehicles:

Chevrolet Colorado

Chevrolet Silverado

Ford F-150

GMC Canyon

GMC Sierra

Visit EchoMaster.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

