RAM Truck Safety Enhancement Solutions from EchoMaster Available Now

CLEARWATER, FL (10.02.2018) – Now in stock from EchoMaster, a Power Brand of AAMP Global, safety enhancement solutions for 2013 – 2018 RAM Trucks and 2019 Classic RAM Trucks. Get rid of blind spots by installing a lane change assistance camera kit with factory matched mirror caps or a third brake light camera.
With EchoMaster lane change assistance camera kits, you get everything you need to install lane change assistance cameras into a RAM Truck – see compatibility notes to ensure a proper installation. With the factory matched mirrors, the cameras will seamlessly integrate into the side mirrors improving driver’s situational awareness, enabling a safer and more informed driving experience.
With the EchoMaster third brake light camera (CHMSL) for RAM Trucks, you can see what’s going on in the bed of the truck – expanding the field of vision without adding bulk to the truck. The 80° viewing angle camera is housed by factory matched plastics for a seamless integration.
EchoMaster has the following RAM Truck solutions for 2013 – 2018 RAM Trucks and 2019 Classic RAM Trucks available:
Part #: FCTP-DR1303
Lane Change Assistance for 2013 – 2018 RAM Trucks and 2019 Classic RAM Trucks
(With 5” or 8.4” display radios and standard mirrors with turn signals)
Part #: FCTP-DR1304
Lane Change Assistance for 2013 – 2018 RAM Trucks and 2019 Classic RAM Trucks
(With standard mirrors with turn signals and a universal monitor)
Lane Change Assistance Kit Features:
Camera activation with left and right turn signals
Optimized viewing angle – 80 degrees
0.1 Lux
Weatherproof rated camera – IP67
Factory matched side mirror caps – compatible with standard mirrors with turn signals
Ability to add more cameras with provided intelligent camera switcher
Reverse gear automatically triggers reverse camera (if installed)
Part #: PCAM-CHMSL-RAM
Third brake light camera (CHMSL) for 2013 – 2018 RAM Trucks and 2019 Classic RAM Trucks
Features:
Optimized viewing angle – 80 degrees
Weatherproof rated camera – IP67
0.1 Lux
Factory matched 3rd brake light housing
View on any monitor with an RCA input
EchoMaster is pleased to announce that FCTP-DR1303, FCTP-DR1304, and PCAM-CHMSL-RAM will fall under AAMP’s MAP (Minimum Advertised Pricing) agreement – designed to protect AAMP customers from price cutting by online sellers. These products are also backed by a three-year limited warranty.
In addition to the RAM Truck, EchoMaster has safety solutions for the following towing vehicles:
Chevrolet Colorado
Chevrolet Silverado
Ford F-150
GMC Canyon
GMC Sierra
Visit EchoMaster.com for more.
