Earthquake Sound Releases Pro-X Subwoofers

– Earthquake Sound’s Pro-X Series die-cast professional subwoofers are specifically designed to deliver hard hitting bass with tight sound. Available in 12, 5, and 18 inch sizes with 4-Ohm and 8-Ohm options, these die-cast Pro-X woofers are a perfect match for car audio as well as prosound/DJ applications.

Visit earthquakesound.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet