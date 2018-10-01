Earthquake Sound Releases Pro-X Subwoofers

HAYWARD, CA (10.02.2018) – Earthquake Sound’s Pro-X Series die-cast professional subwoofers are specifically designed to deliver hard hitting bass with tight sound. Available in 12, 5, and 18 inch sizes with 4-Ohm and 8-Ohm options, these die-cast Pro-X woofers are a perfect match for car audio as well as prosound/DJ applications.
The Pro-x Series subwoofers feature a die-cast basket with a jet black finish, multi roll UV treated cloth surrounds, 4 inch voice coils and thick high density magnets with a multi-vent cooling system for high efficiency and sensitivity. Their low mounting depth die cast baskets make these subwoofers ideal for shallow/small ported-tuned or sealed enclosures.
