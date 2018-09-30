Modern Media Geeks Announces Eric Carter Has Joined the Team

ST. MARYS, GA (10.01.2018) – Modern Media Geeks, an Accredited Google & Facebook Partner based out of St Marys, GA, continues clicking with growth.

Jon Dewar, Founder of Modern Media Geeks just announced another team member coming on board bringing the staffing of experts now to a total of six.

“I’m proud to announce Eric M. Carter has joined our amazing team. Eric brings a vast knowledge of experience & expertise in social media, marketing and company branding. A former Top 12 retailer and Best Online Presence award winner he is the perfect fit for our fast growing company,” commented Jon Dewar.

Modern Media Geeks continues making their clients online presence & visibility larger everyday. Clients are located all over the United States and Canada. Eric will be working with many of them on a vast array of projects including: social media, branding, website creation, search engine management, AdWord campaigns, as well as introducing a few great ideas that we will be sharing in the future.

“I’ve worked with and have known Jon for many many years and have been a huge believer in his company and services. As a past client of his, I saw outstanding results in our campaigns and over all business, and our visibility was always going up. I’m thrilled to be a team member of Modern Media Geeks and look forward with working with some amazing retailers in the 12 volt industry,” stated Eric M. Carter.

Visit www.modernmediageeks.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

