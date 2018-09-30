Compustar Completes a Very Successful Training Swing in the Big Apple

– Compustar prepared 12volt retailers in the Metro New York marketplace for the upcoming remote start season with multiple training sessions in the Big Apple. Firstech’s Danny Fellers and Jose Vazquez traveled from Kent WA to conduct the training sessions along with area representative Frankie Mark-the 12volt Marketing Group.

The first session was Monday evening, September 24h, at Dave & Buster’s in Massapequa NY. There were 42 in the audience for Jose Vazquez”s presentation.

Albert Zandi, East Coast Distributing, commented “The Compustar line has so many remote start plus convenience features and options for dealers to present to consumers. A training like this gave dealers an opportunity to learn and ask questions. Overall it was a terrific meeting. Dealers enjoyed dinner with chicken and pasta plus had a chance to network with friends.”.

