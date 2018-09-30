Compustar Completes a Very Successful Training Swing in the Big Apple

The first session was Monday evening, September 24h, at Dave & Buster’s in Massapequa NY. There were 42 in the audience for Jose Vazquez”s presentation.East Coast Distributing hosted a Tuesday evening training session, September 25th, at the LaGuardia Plaza Hotel in Queens, NY. Firstech’s Danny Fellers conducted the session with 63 in the audience.
Albert Zandi, East Coast Distributing, commented “The Compustar line has so many remote start plus convenience features and options for dealers to present to consumers. A training like this gave dealers an opportunity to learn and ask questions. Overall it was a terrific meeting. Dealers enjoyed dinner with chicken and pasta plus had a chance to network with friends.”.The Thursday evening training session at the Habachi Grill in Jersey City, NY drew a crowd of 97 very interested 12volt members. Danny Fellers and Jose Vazquez conducted the packed house. Frankie Mark, who sent these images of the Compustar training swing commented “The remote starter season is big, and very important, business for 12volt dealers in this territory. Our Compustar training sessions, and dealer visits in the area, prepared dealers for the 2018 remote starter season.”
Visit www.compustar.com for more.
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.