Compustar Completes a Very Successful Training Swing in the Big Apple

September 30, 2018

The Compustar training swing in Metro New York City, with Frankie Mark-12volt Marketing Group, got underway on Monday evening September 24th at Dave and Buster’s in Massapequa with 42 in the audience for the Jose Vasquez session.

METRO NYC (10.01.2018) – Compustar prepared 12volt retailers in the Metro New York marketplace for the upcoming remote start season with multiple training sessions in the Big Apple. Firstech’s Danny Fellers and Jose Vazquez traveled from Kent WA to conduct the training sessions along with area representative Frankie Mark-the 12volt Marketing Group.

The first session was Monday evening, September 24h, at Dave & Buster’s in Massapequa NY. There were 42 in the audience for Jose Vazquez”s presentation.

East Coast Distributing hosted an audience of 63 at the Compustar training the evening of September 25th at the LaGuardia Plaza Hotel. Firstech’s Danny Fellers conducted the session with a big hand from Albert Zanki, Jose Vazquez and Frankie Mark-The 12volt Marketing Group.

East Coast Distributing hosted a Tuesday evening training session, September 25th, at the LaGuardia Plaza Hotel in Queens, NY. Firstech’s Danny Fellers conducted the session with 63 in the audience.

Albert Zandi, East Coast Distributing, commented “The Compustar line has so many remote start plus convenience features and options for dealers to present to consumers. A training like this gave dealers an opportunity to learn and ask questions. Overall it was a terrific meeting. Dealers enjoyed dinner with chicken and pasta plus had a chance to network with friends.”.

An audience of 97 is pictured at the Compustar Hibachi Grille Training session in Jersey City NJ on Thursday evening September 27th.

The Thursday evening training session at the Habachi Grill in Jersey City, NY drew a crowd of 97 very interested 12volt members. Danny Fellers and Jose Vazquez conducted the packed house.

Frankie Mark, who sent these images of the Compustar training swing commented “The remote starter season is big, and very important, business for 12volt dealers in this territory. Our Compustar training sessions, and dealer visits in the area, prepared dealers for the 2018 remote starter season.”

Visit www.compustar.com for more.

