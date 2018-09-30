AVB Forms Synergistic Partnership with MESA Group

TUSTIN, CA (10.01.2018) – AVB Inc is continuously growing and so are their partners. The retail buying group is excited to announce their partnership with MESA Group, the mobile electronics specialists leading marketing and buying group. MESA comes with 142 retail members, adding to AVB’s already existing 4,500 retail members.

“As leaders in the car audio space representing independent retailers, MESA is a natural fit as an AVB partner. MESA is a co-op, much like AVB and BrandSource, and the cultures between our companies are very similar. We look forward to exploring the many synergies between our organizations. We are excited to continue to build on AVB’s dominance in the CE space, with long-standing partner ProSource as the leader in CI and specialty retail, and now through the MESA partnership. With such an influx of great energy and new ideas, this is another win on the scoreboard for independent retail,” said Michael Posa, general manager, AVB Inc.

Similar to AVB, MESA was established in 2009 and is 100% member-owned and operated. MESA’s focus is on the independent retailers in the car audio and aftermarket car accessories industry. This partnership between the two organizations will offer mutual member benefit along with increased financing options for MESA members through AVB’s credit programs.

Ryan Gunter, executive director of MESA Group, recently spoke to the benefit of the partnership. Gunter said, “We are very excited about our new partnership with AVB! This new partnership gives MESA members the opportunity to offer BrandSource financing to their consumers. Consumer financing is an extremely important part of our members’ business and this partnership with AVB strengthens our members ability’ to increase their store sales potential. In addition to our members being able to offer the BrandSource financing we are looking forward to the many other ways that this partnership with AVB will benefit our MESA members in the future.”

Visit www.brandsource.com and www.mespecialists.com for more.

