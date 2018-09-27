Trent Partners Expands Rydeen Mobile Territory

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY (09.28.2018) – Trent Partners and Associates’ territory for Rydeen Mobile has been expanded to include Metro NYC. Since December 2017 Trent Partners has covered the New England states from Connecticut northward to, and including, Maine.

Matt Gonzalez, Trent Partners VP of 12volt, stated “The addition of the Metro New York City territory is a natural geographically. Rydeen has a super lineup of driver safety products-including backup cameras, 360 cameras, and license plate cameras. We are very familiar with the Rydeen Mobile product line and, with an eye to growing the brand, will hit the ground running in Metro NYC.”

On the 12volt side Trent Partners has a strong team that includes Dan Hernandez, Peter Huggins, Dave Berry, Frank Lombardo and Gonzalez.

Concluding, Gonzalez offered “Our firm presently has a strong account base in Metro NYC and we will work to maximize Rydeen Mobile sales through our network of dealers.”

For more info, call 516-594-5000.

Share this:



Tweet

