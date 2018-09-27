SSR Open House Set… Sunday October 21st

HOUSTON, TX (09.28.2018) – SSR Distributors will host dealers on Sunday, October 21st, for an Open House filled with new products and opportunities.

Amir Dhanani commented, “We plan for our Open House to be super way to connect with dealers and bring positive energy for the 4th quarter. Last year’s Hurricane Harvey is far back in the rearview mirror.” Business is moving forward and we feel very positive about the balance of 2018 and beyond.”

Well over a dozen top brands will be set up at the SSR facility on Hartsdale Drive in southeast Houston on Sunday, October 21st.

Dhanani continued “We see our Open House as a way to introduce new products and discuss new business opportunities, along with new revenue possibilities, for our dealers. Product training sessions from Pioneer and Audio Control will be featured with heavy weight presenters. Pioneer’s National Trainer Harry Kroll will come in from back East. Chris Bennett will travel from the great Northwest Rain Forest to be in the house for our Open House and highlight the latest from AudioControl.”

SiriusXM’s Nina Contreras is scheduled to fly in from the West Coast. She is set to show the latest product offerings and dealer incentive program.

Alex Camera, AudioControl CEO, stated “Chris will present our DSP focused products plus the latest AudioControl sub amp and more. Dealers across the US are very excited about these products and Chris will definitely show dealers attending the Open House how these products will enhance customer listening enjoyment and deliver profitable sales.”

Ceasar Olaes, BOYO Director of Sales, relayed “At the SSR Open House we will show dealers the iKeyFree. The iKeyFree has a touch pad like the KeyFree Touch but adds iOS and Android SmartPhone connectivity through an app. A new 5 in 1 camera too.”

The exhibitor lineup for the show is very impressive. Scheduled to be on site: Pioneer with Sal Leon and Harry Kroll, Boss Audio with AJ Mulhern, Rockford Fosgate, Crimestopper, Audiovox, SiriusXM, Kicker with Brad Ganz, JVC with Brian Tolley, Power Acoustik with Kent Daigle, Harman with Kim McDaniel, Metra with Jon Brothers, Massive Audio with Dave Gill-SMS, BOYO with Ceasar Olaes, HiFonics with rep Tommy McClure and Sam Dattalo from HQ, AAMP with Kevin Allen, Audio Control with Chris Bennett. Jason Hudnal will represent Banda Audioparts.

Dattalo, HiFonics National Sales Manager, commented “We will show our HiFonics Elite line. There is no internet for this line designed for brick and mortar retailers. We will also show our new thin mount Brutus subs. We plan to have a CES display to show our amplifiers to dealers at the Open House.”

Great show specials, raffles, prizes and giveaways will be on the menu along with food and refreshments. Activities for children are planned too.

Concluding, Dhanani added, “SSR is the authorized Pioneer distributor for the state of Texas and look forward to showing the exciting new lineup, including recently released receivers, to our dealers. The new Pioneer A-Series Speakers, too.”

SSR Distributors is located in Southeast Houston at 5725 Hartsdale Drive, Houston 77036

For more info, call 713-783-3973 or visit www.ssrdistributors.com.

