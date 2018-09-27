Boom Mat Sprinter Van Insulation Kit Now Available for Short and Long Wheel Base Vehicles

AVON LAKE, OH (09.28.2018) – Trust the heat and sound control specialists at DEI to find a quick and economical way to improve comfort and sound for any vehicle. Sprinter vans, though highly functional, have a reputation for being noisy (tin-like) and cold. Design Engineering, manufacturer of Boom Mat thermal acoustic products now offers a convenient kit that will significantly reduce rattles and road noise, improve overall acoustics, and keep the interior more comfortable regardless of the temperature.

DEI’s Boom Mat Sound Damping and Insulation Kit, is available for both short wheel base (#050400) and long wheel base (#050401) vehicles. The short base kit includes 250 sq. ft. of Boom Mat D-Mat thermal acoustic insulation, Boom Mat damping material and Boom Mat Hi-Temp Spray adhesive; enough to cover the side walls and ceiling. The long base kits provides 350 sq. ft. of insulation. DEI also offers a floor insulation kit for either short (#050402) or long base (#050403) vehicles to reduce road noise.

