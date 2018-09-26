Tint World Opens First Arizona Location

– Tint World Automotive Styling Centers has entered the Arizona market with a new store in Chandler, part of the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. The new location is the first of four planned stores in the 11th largest metropolitan area in the United States.

The new Tint World of Chandler is located at 3170 N. Arizona Ave. For more information, call (480) 562-6810.

