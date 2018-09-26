Tint World Opens First Arizona Location

CHANDLER, AZ (09.27.2018) – Tint World Automotive Styling Centers has entered the Arizona market with a new store in Chandler, part of the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. The new location is the first of four planned stores in the 11th largest metropolitan area in the United States.
The Tint World Team in the new Chandler AZ location. Roger Redmond-Owner, Coy Roberts-12volt Specialist, Travis Ferrano-Detailer, Chuck Lauriel-Tinter and Terence Aneke-Store Manager (L to R).
Tint World of Chandler provides a full range of automotive styling and safety services including automotive tint, paint protection film, mobile electronics, advanced driver-assistant systems and car stereo upgrades, and residential, commercial and marine window film.
The well designed car audio board has a focused selection of products.
“Chandler and the rest of the Phoenix area is primed for success,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. “Tint World’s industry-leading products and services, recognizable brand, and reputation for excellence and quality will thrive in an area that’s experiencing incredible growth. We’re looking forward to exceptional success in Chandler.”
The new Tint World location in Chandler on a gorgeous Arizona day.
The new Tint World of Chandler is located at 3170 N. Arizona Ave. For more information, call (480) 562-6810.
