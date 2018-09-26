Throwback Thursday… Sony Watchman from 1987

– Throwback Thursday is getting a lot of play on social media these days.

The Sony Watchman, Model FD10A, in my hand was manufactured in November of 1987 in Taiwan. This Flat Black and White TV featured a diagonal screen of approximately 2”. Four double batteries supplied the power for UHF and VHF reception.

Watch for more TBT posts from the 12volt Central Studios in the future.

