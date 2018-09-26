Industry News

Throwback Thursday… Sony Watchman from 1987

Posted on September 26, 2018 by

This Sony Watchman was manufactured in November of 1987.

SHREVEPORT, LA (09.27.2018) – Throwback Thursday is getting a lot of play on social media these days.

Click image to enlarge this #ThrowbackThursday

Every once and a while, I bump into something around the office that certainly qualifies as a Throwback Thursday item of interest.

The Sony Watchman, Model FD10A, in my hand was manufactured in November of 1987 in Taiwan. This Flat Black and White TV featured a diagonal screen of approximately 2”. Four double batteries supplied the power for UHF and VHF reception.

Watch for more TBT posts from the 12volt Central Studios in the future.

