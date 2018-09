Earthquake Sound Releases TNT Series Coaxial Speakers

– Earthquake Sound’s TNT coaxial speaker line are an adaptable and great addition to any car audio system. They feature a low mass poly injection cone body that deliver precise sound quality in a high flow ventilation stamped steel basket design. Their 30mm mylar super tweeters can easily output exceptionally high frequencies for all ranges of music. Additional features are their expanded wide butyl rubber surround for more accurate and deeper bass and Nomex/Romex spider assemblies for linear travel and durability. Built with shallow profiles, the TNT series coaxials easily fit into factory mount imports as well as American cars and trucks.

