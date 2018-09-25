AAPEX 2018 Expands Focus on Technology

LAS VEGAS, NV (09.26.2018) – AAPEX is expanding several programs at this year’s event in a continued effort to spotlight the impact of technology on the automotive aftermarket and prepare attendees for the opportunities and challenges ahead. AAPEX represents the $740 billion global automotive aftermarket industry and will take place Tuesday, Oct. 30 through Thursday, Nov. 1, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

Mobility Garage, which debuted in 2017, has expanded to two sections, both offering hands-on demos and technology-focused training sessions. The Shop Equipment and Technology section, presented by AVI, will offer 20 sessions, while the Electric Car and Alternative Fuel/Energy section, presented by the National Alternative Fuels Training Consortium (NAFTC), will provide 24 sessions. Mobility Garage also has a new location this year on Level 2, in the Venetian Titian and Bellini Ballrooms.

In the AAPEX Technology of Tomorrow section, exhibitors including ZF Aftermarket and Brigham Young University, will showcase the future through technologies that are not yet available, but are currently being tested and discussed. This section, located in the Venetian Ballroom, Upper Level 2, also will feature a demo of Secure Vehicle Interface (SVI), sponsored by the Auto Care Association.

Let’s Tech returns with 20 minute presentations on topics including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and the need for calibration, using technology to service more customers and technology for inventory optimization.

This year, the AAPEXedu Technology Track has grown to include 18 sessions on topics such as trends in emerging technologies, radar sensors in modern chassis systems and battery tester innovations. Two all new AAPEXedu forums will focus on Retrofitting ADAS on Existing Cars to Save Lives and Servicing ADAS-Enabled Vehicles.

With a new location in the Venetian Hallway, Level 2, the AAPEX New Product and Packaging Showcases will highlight the latest technology, tools and equipment critical to attendees’ businesses, as well as the most innovative packaging designs.

All education sessions in Mobility Garage, Let’s Tech and AAPEXedu are included in the online registration fee of $40 (U.S.) through Friday, Oct. 12.

To register, visit www.aapexshow.com/attendee.

AAPEX 2018 will feature more than 2,500 exhibiting companies displaying the latest products, services and technologies. More than 47,000 targeted buyers are expected to attend, and approximately 162,000 automotive aftermarket professionals from 135 countries are projected to be in Las Vegas during AAPEX 2018.

AAPEX is a trade-only event and is not open to the general public.

