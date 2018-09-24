SiriusXM to Acquire Pandora, Creating World’s Largest Audio Entertainment Company

NEW YORK, NY (09.25.2018) – SiriusXM has announced that it is acquiring Pandora. See the full announcement below:

We are excited to announce that SiriusXM is acquiring Pandora to create the world’s largest audio entertainment company. Together, we will deliver even more of the best content on radio to our passionate and loyal listeners, and to new listeners, across our two platforms. SiriusXM and Pandora are continuing to provide the content, products and services you expect from us. We will continue to provide updates on our offerings through the same channels as we always have, but are happy to answer some of your questions here.

Why is SiriusXM acquiring Pandora?

This is an exciting transaction for our company. Together, we will deliver even more of the best content on radio to our passionate and loyal listeners, and attract new listeners, across our two platforms.

Will my subscription price increase?

There will be no changes to any SiriusXM or Pandora subscriptions or services at this time.

Will there be any content sharing?

For now, there are no immediate changes to SiriusXM or Pandora content offerings in connection with this announcement.

Will you continue offering Pandora’s ad-supported streaming option?

Nothing is changing at this time. SiriusXM and Pandora continue to operate as separate services under their own brands.

The combined company will benefit listeners and artists by growing two vibrant platforms that will provide the best, most compelling audio to more listeners.

Will SiriusXM start advertising on its channels?

Ad-free content has been and will continue to be a key differentiator for SiriusXM.

For more details, click here.

