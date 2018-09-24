Rockford Fosgate Named 2018 Sea to Sky Legends Rally Supporting Sponsor

TEMPE, AZ (09.25.2018) – For the second time in 2018, Rockford Fosgate has joined The Legends Rally as supporting sponsor, this time for the October 4-8 400-mile Sea to Sky journey through Baja.

“We are excited to head down south once again for a few days of riding in Baja!” said Tammy Lowe, Rockford Corp. Director of Marketing. “Earlier this year we sponsored the Legends Rally and it was a terrific success. It’s great that our support of UTV Underground now extends to its own consumer events such as The Legends Rally, and we’re happy to continue our participation.”

This time, Rockford Fosgate staff will be taking along fellow fanatics Heath Pinter and Del “Delmo Speed” Uschenko on the three-day off-road adventure through the beautiful Baja terrain.

“I’m honored to be teaming up with Rockford Fosgate on this year’s Legends Rally,” said Pinter, BMX freestyle rider and Harley-Davidson enthusiast. “This is going to be a good one.”

Beginning in the coastal city Ensenada, riders will traverse some of the most iconic and heavily raced roads in Baja as they wind down the coast to reach Bahia San Quintin and then up through the Sierra San Pedro Martir Mountains. Along the way they’ll enjoy picturesque scenery, amazing meals, and the comradery of seasoned off-road racers and industry leaders.

Added Uschenko, custom truck builder, “Beautiful Baja, turbo Razors, great food? Count me in for the Legends Rally sponsored by my friends at Rockford Fosgate.”

Rockford Fosgate provides a full line of multi-stage kits for off-road vehicles including Polaris, Can-Am, and Yamaha models. All kits are designed to provide high performance audio for the backcountry and twisted trails while out in the elements. Rockford keeps the installation simple by offering incredibly efficient plug-and-play kits designed to fit factory locations perfectly by utilizing precise 3D scanning so there is no loss of storage or cabin space.

For more information on The Legends Rally Sea to Sky event, visit www.thelegendsrally.com/pages/sea-to-sky-october-4th-8th-2018

Visit www.rockfordfosgate.com for more.

