Industry News

Brandmotion Releases SummitView 2 & 4 Camera Systems

Posted on September 24, 2018 by

Click to view SummitView Sell Sheet PDF

SOUTHFIELD, MI (09.25.2018) – SummitView Cameras by Brandmotion are the only cameras designed specifically for off-road vehicles, and now have expanded our line up even further. The new 2 Camera System and 4 Camera with DVR Display System are perfect for all off-road vehicle owners who are hill climbers, rock climbers, and off-road enthusiasts. Supply the most requested offroad cameras in your shop and give your off-road customers the gift of sight.

Interested in the systems? Check out the great review by AdventureDex below:

Click above to enlarge

Click above to enlarge

Click Here to Download the NEW SummitView Sell Sheet.

Click Here to View the New Price Guide.

Visit brandmotion.com for more.

Related Posts