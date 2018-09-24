Brandmotion Releases SummitView 2 & 4 Camera Systems

SOUTHFIELD, MI (09.25.2018) – SummitView Cameras by Brandmotion are the only cameras designed specifically for off-road vehicles, and now have expanded our line up even further. The new 2 Camera System and 4 Camera with DVR Display System are perfect for all off-road vehicle owners who are hill climbers, rock climbers, and off-road enthusiasts. Supply the most requested offroad cameras in your shop and give your off-road customers the gift of sight.

Interested in the systems? Check out the great review by AdventureDex below:

