Viper SmartStart Pro Now Shipping

VISTA, CA (09.24.2018) – Directed has announced the availability in the United States of its all-new Viper SmartStart Pro (VSM550).

Viper SmartStart Pro takes the connected car to the limit with the fastest solution in the market. Operating throughout North America on both 4G LTE and 3G networks, Viper SmartStart Pro runs on Directed’s brand new Vehicle Control Platform, which has been optimized for increased system speed and functionality. Viper SmartStart Pro boasts command execution times as fast as today’s 2-way remotes. For the best in class remote start and security user experience, Viper SmartStart Pro pairs seamlessly with Directed’s DS4 Remote Start and Security System, allowing consumers to control and monitor their vehicles from their Smartphones both near-range via built-in Bluetooth capability and from virtually anywhere in the world using the cellular infrastructure.

“Viper SmartStart Pro is a major milestone in Directed’s connected car roadmap,” said Geoff Weathersby, VP Connected Car at Directed. “For the first time, the responsiveness of Viper SmartStart Pro offers a true alternative to the traditional remote. Built on Directed’s all-new Vehicle Control Platform, Viper SmartStart Pro is the future of connected car.”

All Viper SmartStart Pros come with a free 48-hour GPS trial. Secure service plans start at $69.99 annually and GPS Service plans start at $99.99 annually. All service plans include free nationwide roadside assistance.

Visit www.viper.com and www.directed.com for more.

