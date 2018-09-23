The MESA Summit 2018 Wrapped the 3-Day Run with “High 5’s” Across the Board

DENVER, CO (09.24.2018) – THE MESA Summit 2018 spanned 3 days, Monday through Wednesday- September 17th-19th, at the Westin Westminster Hotel in Denver. MESA members and vendor partners began arriving on Sunday, September 16th.

Ryan Gunter, MESA Executive Director, stated “By all accounts this was the very best MESA Summit to date and that is coming from members and vendors alike. There were over 375 on site representing MESA member companies. Some members were accompanied by family members and that added to the total. There was a 98% attendance from our member companies and many said this was their CES.”

Monday’s agenda included an early breakfast and group photo followed by a general session. After lunch members attended 2 Summit Specials sessions. Vendor partners spent the afternoon setting up the trade show floor. Drinks and dinner capped the Day 1.

On Tuesday, Day 2, it was a very full day for all. Following breakfast it was time for the trade show floor to open. Twenty-two 12volt vendor partners were set up in the Westminster Ballroom, foyer and courtyard patio. MESA service partners were also located on the show floor. Pioneer occupied the foyer with the 8 E3 electric cars in the Sound Build Off highlighting the new A-Series Speakers plus the D-Series Speakers.

The four 12volt retailers completing entries in the Pioneer Sound Build Off for A-Series Speakers included Stereo City, CarTunes, Avenue Sound and Sound Depot. The four retailers completing entries for the D-Series Speakers included Columbus Car Audio, CarTronics, Imagine Audio and Foss Audio.

Multiple breakout sessions were scheduled through the morning and afternoon as well on Tuesday. Lunch on the patio provided networking opportunities plus the opportunity to check our several demo vehicles from vendors including JL Audio, Kenwood and AudioControl. Tuesday wrapped with cocktails on the patio and a free evening for all.

Wednesday, Day 3 included an early breakfast and time on the show floor until the noon closing time. Morning breakout sessions were on the schedule. Afternoon member sessions included marketing, business strategy and social media sessions. A wrap up session by Mike Cofield preceded the Pioneer Build Off Winner presentation and drawing for the $25,000 store makeover contest.

Voters named Avenue Sound, NYC NY, the winner in the A-Series Speaker vehicle build. Imagine Audio, Cherry Hill NJ, was voted the winner in the D-Series Speaker Build Off. MESA members voted for their favorite Pioneer E3 Build Off entry by dropping a ballot into a carpeted enclosure.

Lotts Auto Sound, Santa Cruz CA, won the $25,000 Store Makeover drawing from 5AXIS. 5AXIS will do the makeover. MESA Vendor partners participating in the store makeover included RaceSport, AAMP, Compustar, AudioControl, Mobile Solutions, Rockford Fosgate, K40, Kenwood, Hertz, Pioneer, JBL/Harman and 5AXIS. MESA members completed the MESA Passport by visiting vendor booths and having their passport stamped by a vendor representative. Lotts Auto Sound’s Passport was drawn late Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday, and the MESA Summit 2018, wrapped with a 70’s themed night of bowling at Fat Cat’s Bowling located within walking distance of the Westin Hotel. A thunderstorm, that hit Denver at 7 PM, was the only slight hiccup during the 3-Day event.

Visit mesadealer.com for more.

