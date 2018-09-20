Reviver Auto Partners with Al & Ed’s AutoSound for Rplate Pro’s Southern California Rollout

– Reviver Auto, a Silicon Valley startup, and creators of the World’s First Digital License Plate, the Rplate Pro, announced their partnership with Al & Ed’s AutoSound, the longest-running mobile electronics retail retailer.

Founded in 1954, Al & Ed’s Autosound serves the Southern California market with their 15 locations. They offer a wide variety of top-tier mobile electronics, vehicle restyling, and first-class installation.

Visit al-eds.com and reviverauto.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

