Firstech Launches National Coat Drive Campaign for Dealers

SEATTLE, WA (09.21.2018) – Firstech, makers of Compustar, Arctic Start, NuStart, and DroneMobile, has opened registration for its annual “Drive for Coats” campaign for dealers. Firstech’s Drive for Coats campaign is an effort to collect new and gently used coats throughout winter to donate to those in need across North America.

Firstech first launched “Drive for Coats” in 2017, when the company partnered with One Warm Coat, a national coat drive organization. In the campaign’s inaugural run, Firstech dealers collected over 6,000 coats – all of which were distributed by local charities vetted by One Warm Coat.

Participating retailers include Mobile Edge of Lehighton, PA. Mobile Edge has promoted coat drives campaigns similar to Drive for Coats for nearly a decade, generating hundreds of coat donations and a great deal of positive and free press in the process.

“Drive for Coats is a tool for empowering 12-volt retailers to partner with their communities and to improve their business’s visibility in local markets,” shares Firstech’s marketing director, Justin Lee. “We at Firstech believe that Drive for Coats is a win-win-win for our dealers, their customers, and their communities. We hope to double, if not triple, last year’s number of coats collected by the end of the year.”

Registration for Firstech’s Drive for Coats opens on September 18th and closes on October 1st, 2018. Retailers can register by visiting www.compustar.com/coats/dealers.

Upon registration, retailers will receive free in-store and social marketing kits developed by Firstech and 1sixty8media, a digital marketing company that focuses primarily on helping 12-volt retailers. Drive for Coats will be launched to the public on October 1st, 2018.

